Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC Takes Position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,079 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock, valued at approximately $228,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ABT. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 339.1% during the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 4,581,157 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $443,273,000 after acquiring an additional 3,537,778 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in Abbott Laboratories by 83.1% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,925,012 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $582,924,000 after purchasing an additional 2,235,314 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 1.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 154,563,421 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $14,955,557,000 after acquiring an additional 2,011,683 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 99.8% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,140,866 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $371,753,000 after acquiring an additional 1,568,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the third quarter valued at about $131,945,000. 72.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ABT opened at $110.47 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $191.99 billion, a PE ratio of 33.58, a P/E/G ratio of 4.91 and a beta of 0.67. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $102.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $105.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.23. Abbott Laboratories has a 12-month low of $93.25 and a 12-month high of $118.23.

Abbott Laboratories ( NYSE:ABT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $9.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.64 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 13.98% and a return on equity of 22.48%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.73 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Friday, April 14th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 13th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.85%. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.01%.

In other news, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 679 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.70, for a total transaction of $68,375.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 70,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,091,998.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 679 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.70, for a total value of $68,375.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 70,427 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,091,998.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Julie L. Tyler sold 260 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.24, for a total value of $26,842.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 40,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,222,103.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,971 shares of company stock worth $199,140 in the last three months. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ABT. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $125.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $117.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $90.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 31st. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Abbott Laboratories has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $122.37.

Abbott Laboratories engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of a broad and diversified line of health care products. It operates through the following business segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment refers to the international sales of a line of branded generic pharmaceutical products.

