Lennox International (NYSE:LII) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Lennox International (NYSE:LII – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $14.25-$15.25 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $14.86. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Lennox International also updated its FY23 guidance to $14.25-15.25 EPS.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LII has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Lennox International from $248.00 to $272.00 in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Lennox International from $300.00 to $283.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Lennox International in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Lennox International in a report on Monday, March 27th. They issued a market perform rating for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Lennox International from $272.00 to $300.00 in a report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $261.58.

Get Lennox International alerts:

Lennox International Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:LII traded up $1.71 during trading on Friday, reaching $281.91. The stock had a trading volume of 382,924 shares, compared to its average volume of 339,515. Lennox International has a 52 week low of $182.85 and a 52 week high of $284.95. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $251.32 and its 200 day moving average is $250.07. The stock has a market cap of $10.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.30, a P/E/G ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 0.92.

Lennox International Announces Dividend

Lennox International ( NYSE:LII Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The construction company reported $2.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. Lennox International had a negative return on equity of 200.13% and a net margin of 10.76%. The company’s revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.36 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Lennox International will post 14.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st were given a dividend of $1.06 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.50%. Lennox International’s payout ratio is 30.53%.

Insider Activity at Lennox International

In related news, EVP Daniel M. Sessa sold 2,052 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.80, for a total value of $504,381.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,878,124.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 2.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Lennox International

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in Lennox International by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 17,310 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,141,000 after acquiring an additional 399 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Lennox International by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,278 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,023,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lennox International by 40.8% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 659 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its position in Lennox International by 376.1% in the 4th quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 4,304 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,030,000 after purchasing an additional 3,400 shares during the period. Finally, Allstate Investment Management Co. bought a new stake in Lennox International in the fourth quarter worth $710,000. Institutional investors own 68.99% of the company’s stock.

Lennox International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Lennox International, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of products for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration. It operates through the following business segments: Residential Heating & Cooling, Commercial Heating & Cooling, and Refrigeration. The Residential Heating & Cooling segment manufactures and markets furnaces, air conditioners, heat pumps, packaged heating and cooling systems, equipment, and accessories.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Lennox International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lennox International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.