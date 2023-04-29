Lennox International (NYSE:LII) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Lennox International (NYSE:LII – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $14.25-$15.25 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.86. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Lennox International also updated its FY23 guidance to $14.25-15.25 EPS.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently issued reports on LII. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Lennox International from $300.00 to $283.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Lennox International from $248.00 to $272.00 in a research report on Friday. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Lennox International in a report on Monday, March 27th. They issued a market perform rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Lennox International from $279.00 to $272.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Lennox International from $272.00 to $300.00 in a report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Lennox International has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $261.58.

Lennox International Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:LII traded up $1.71 during trading on Friday, reaching $281.91. 382,924 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 339,515. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $251.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $250.07. Lennox International has a 52-week low of $182.85 and a 52-week high of $284.95. The stock has a market cap of $10.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 0.92.

Lennox International Announces Dividend

Lennox International ( NYSE:LII Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The construction company reported $2.83 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42 by $0.41. Lennox International had a net margin of 10.76% and a negative return on equity of 200.13%. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.36 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Lennox International will post 14.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st were given a dividend of $1.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.50%. Lennox International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.53%.

Insider Activity at Lennox International

In related news, EVP Daniel M. Sessa sold 2,052 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.80, for a total transaction of $504,381.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 44,256 shares in the company, valued at $10,878,124.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in Lennox International by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 17,310 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,141,000 after acquiring an additional 399 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Lennox International by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,278 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,023,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in Lennox International by 40.8% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 659 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $157,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its position in Lennox International by 376.1% in the fourth quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 4,304 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,030,000 after acquiring an additional 3,400 shares during the period. Finally, Allstate Investment Management Co. bought a new position in Lennox International in the fourth quarter worth approximately $710,000. Institutional investors own 68.99% of the company’s stock.

Lennox International Company Profile

Lennox International, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of products for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration. It operates through the following business segments: Residential Heating & Cooling, Commercial Heating & Cooling, and Refrigeration. The Residential Heating & Cooling segment manufactures and markets furnaces, air conditioners, heat pumps, packaged heating and cooling systems, equipment, and accessories.

