LexaGene (CVE:LXG) Stock Price Down 19.2%

LexaGene Holdings Inc. (CVE:LXG – Get Rating) was down 19.2% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$0.10 and last traded at C$0.11. Approximately 2,135,377 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 1,156% from the average daily volume of 170,061 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.13.

LexaGene Stock Performance

The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$0.11 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.17. The stock has a market capitalization of C$14.77 million, a PE ratio of -1.31 and a beta of 2.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 138.01, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.39.

About LexaGene

LexaGene Holdings Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of pathogen detection systems. It offers MiQLab, an automated pathogen detection system that aims to transform pathogen detection in veterinary diagnostics, human clinical diagnostics, food and water safety testing, and other life sciences markets.

