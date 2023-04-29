Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $119.00.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 target price on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Ligand Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ligand Pharmaceuticals

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 10.6% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,341 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 2.8% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 4,895 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $360,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 7.2% during the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,227 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $192,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,435 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 6.4% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 2,783 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $251,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.16% of the company’s stock.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 1.2 %

LGND stock opened at $76.35 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $73.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $73.20. The stock has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.56, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.08. Ligand Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $57.77 and a fifty-two week high of $109.00.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LGND – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The biotechnology company reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $50.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.63 million. Ligand Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 0.89% and a negative net margin of 15.19%. The firm’s revenue was down 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.34 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ligand Pharmaceuticals will post 2.11 EPS for the current year.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Ligand Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and acquisition of technologies that help pharmaceutical companies to discover and develop medicines. Its products include evomela, IV voriconazole, duavee, viviant/conbriza, nexterone, and noxafil-IV. The company was founded by Ronald M.

