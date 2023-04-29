Linde (NYSE:LIN) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Linde (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $13.45-$13.85 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $12.20. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Linde also updated its FY23 guidance to $13.45-13.85 EPS.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Linde from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. HSBC upped their price objective on shares of Linde from $375.00 to $380.00 in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Linde from $402.00 to $418.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Linde from $370.00 to $382.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Linde from $385.00 to $415.00 in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Linde currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $376.38.

Get Linde alerts:

Linde Price Performance

NYSE:LIN traded up $3.81 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $369.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,878,866 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,476,775. The company has a market capitalization of $181.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.83. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $350.89 and a 200-day moving average of $331.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Linde has a fifty-two week low of $262.47 and a fifty-two week high of $370.54.

Linde Dividend Announcement

Linde ( NYSE:LIN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $3.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.12 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $8.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.20 billion. Linde had a net margin of 13.46% and a return on equity of 15.71%. The company’s revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.93 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Linde will post 13.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be issued a dividend of $1.275 per share. This represents a $5.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 1st. Linde’s payout ratio is 56.60%.

Insider Transactions at Linde

In other news, VP Sean Durbin sold 4,060 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $360.17, for a total transaction of $1,462,290.20. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 8,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,036,953.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Linde

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LIN. FWL Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Linde in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Linde during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Linde by 46.5% during the 4th quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 186 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. KC Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Linde during the 1st quarter worth $207,000. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Linde during the 4th quarter worth $207,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.15% of the company’s stock.

Linde Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Linde Plc is a global industrial gases and engineering company. It designs and builds equipment that produces industrial gases. The company also offers gas production and processing services such as olefin plants, natural gas plants, air separation plants, hydrogen and synthesis gas plants and other types of plants.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Linde Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Linde and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.