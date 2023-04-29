Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) Shares Acquired by TCI Wealth Advisors Inc.

TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) by 18.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 325 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Linde were worth $106,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Linde by 6.0% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,587,362 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,315,068,000 after buying an additional 488,655 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Linde by 12.6% in the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,273,245 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,152,024,000 after purchasing an additional 479,117 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management increased its stake in shares of Linde by 88.9% during the third quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 936,553 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $252,486,000 after purchasing an additional 440,797 shares in the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. raised its position in shares of Linde by 537.0% during the 3rd quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 482,439 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $126,476,000 after purchasing an additional 406,698 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Linde by 180.6% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 558,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $178,402,000 after purchasing an additional 359,480 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.15% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LIN has been the topic of several research reports. HSBC raised their target price on Linde from $375.00 to $380.00 in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Linde from $355.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Linde from $370.00 to $378.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Linde from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Linde from $380.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $376.38.

Linde Price Performance

Linde stock opened at $369.45 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $350.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $331.51. The firm has a market cap of $181.83 billion, a PE ratio of 44.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Linde plc has a 52-week low of $262.47 and a 52-week high of $370.54.

Linde (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $3.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.12 by $0.30. Linde had a return on equity of 15.71% and a net margin of 13.46%. The company had revenue of $8.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.93 EPS. Linde’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Linde plc will post 13.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Linde Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be issued a $1.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $5.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.38%. Linde’s payout ratio is 61.82%.

Insider Transactions at Linde

In related news, VP Sean Durbin sold 4,060 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $360.17, for a total value of $1,462,290.20. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 8,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,036,953.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Linde Company Profile

Linde Plc is a global industrial gases and engineering company. It designs and builds equipment that produces industrial gases. The company also offers gas production and processing services such as olefin plants, natural gas plants, air separation plants, hydrogen and synthesis gas plants and other types of plants.

