Línea Directa Aseguradora, S.A., Compañía de Seguros y Reaseguros (OTCMKTS:LNDAF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Línea Directa Aseguradora, S.A., Compañía de Seguros y Reaseguros (OTCMKTS:LNDAF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,697,300 shares, a growth of 22.7% from the March 31st total of 1,383,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

Separately, Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Línea Directa Aseguradora, S.A., Compañía de Seguros y Reaseguros from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 5th.

OTCMKTS LNDAF remained flat at $1.03 during trading hours on Friday. Línea Directa Aseguradora, S.A., Compañía de Seguros y Reaseguros has a 1-year low of $0.97 and a 1-year high of $1.15. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.03.

Línea Directa Aseguradora, SA, Compañía de Seguros y Reaseguros engages in insurance and reinsurance business in Spain and Portugal. It offers motor, home, health, and other insurance products, as well as other non-life insurance products under the Línea Directa, Penelope Seguros, Aprecio, and Vivaz Seguros brands.

