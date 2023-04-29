Lisk (LSK) Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $137.77 Million

Lisk (LSK) traded 0.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on April 29th. Lisk has a market cap of $137.77 million and $976,164.68 worth of Lisk was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Lisk coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.98 or 0.00003341 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Lisk has traded down 8.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Lisk alerts:

Belrium (BEL) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.98 or 0.00006790 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0673 or 0.00000230 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00003556 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00003510 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00004351 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001010 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00002578 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001106 BTC.

Lisk Coin Profile

Lisk (LSK) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 24th, 2016. Lisk’s total supply is 144,818,773 coins and its circulating supply is 141,172,882 coins. The official message board for Lisk is lisk.com/blog. The Reddit community for Lisk is https://reddit.com/r/lisk and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Lisk is lisk.com. Lisk’s official Twitter account is @liskhq and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Lisk

According to CryptoCompare, “Lisk is a cryptocurrency and decentralized application platform that operates on a highly efficient Delegated-Proof-of-Stake consensus model secured by 101 elected delegates. The platform allows for the deployment, distribution, and monetization of decentralized apps and custom blockchains. The inflation rate is 5 LISK per block and will decrease by 1 every year until it reaches 1 LISK per block. Lisk has partnered with Microsoft to integrate into its Azure Blockchain as a Service, allowing developers to develop and deploy Lisk blockchain applications using Microsoft’s cloud computing platform.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lisk directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lisk should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Lisk using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Lisk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Lisk and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.