Lmcg Investments LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Veritex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VBTX)

Lmcg Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Veritex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VBTX – Get Rating) by 8.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 135,561 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 10,823 shares during the period. Lmcg Investments LLC owned 0.25% of Veritex worth $3,807,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Veritex by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 528,372 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,837,000 after purchasing an additional 2,081 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Veritex by 15.5% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 53,321 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,497,000 after purchasing an additional 7,152 shares during the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Veritex during the 4th quarter worth approximately $90,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Veritex during the 4th quarter worth approximately $655,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Veritex by 31.1% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 11,395 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $320,000 after purchasing an additional 2,702 shares during the last quarter. 85.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on VBTX. Stephens lowered their target price on Veritex from $33.00 to $31.00 in a report on Thursday, January 26th. StockNews.com upgraded Veritex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Raymond James cut Veritex from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Veritex from $36.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 26th.

Veritex Price Performance

NASDAQ:VBTX opened at $17.21 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $20.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.33. Veritex Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.42 and a 52 week high of $35.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $933.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.24 and a beta of 1.43.

Veritex (NASDAQ:VBTX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by ($0.13). Veritex had a return on equity of 10.87% and a net margin of 25.64%. The firm had revenue of $120.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $121.22 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.84 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Veritex Holdings, Inc. will post 2.98 EPS for the current year.

Veritex Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 10th. Veritex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.99%.

Insider Transactions at Veritex

In related news, Director Pat S. Bolin acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $17.52 per share, with a total value of $175,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 34,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $607,383.36. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Veritex news, Director John Sughrue bought 3,652 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $27.36 per share, with a total value of $99,918.72. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 76,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,101,849.92. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Pat S. Bolin bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $17.52 per share, for a total transaction of $175,200.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 34,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $607,383.36. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 16,172 shares of company stock valued at $320,195. 3.38% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Veritex Profile

Veritex Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of commercial banking products and services to small to medium-sized businesses and professionals. It offers personal and business banking products, mortgages, and treasury services. The company was founded by Charles Malcolm Holland III in June 2009 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

