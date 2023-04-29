Lmcg Investments LLC Buys 5,644 Shares of RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG)

Lmcg Investments LLC increased its holdings in RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG – Get Rating) by 11.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 53,563 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,644 shares during the quarter. Lmcg Investments LLC’s holdings in RingCentral were worth $1,896,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RNG. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in RingCentral in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in shares of RingCentral by 333.2% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,096 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 843 shares in the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of RingCentral during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its holdings in shares of RingCentral by 17,125.0% during the 4th quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,378 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,370 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Yarbrough Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of RingCentral during the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. 88.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at RingCentral

In other news, COO Mohammed Katibeh sold 4,747 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.43, for a total transaction of $172,933.21. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 127,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,628,868.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CAO Vaibhav Agarwal sold 2,614 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.36, for a total transaction of $102,887.04. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 99,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,899,198.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Mohammed Katibeh sold 4,747 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.43, for a total value of $172,933.21. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 127,062 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,628,868.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 12,305 shares of company stock valued at $458,254. 6.49% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

RingCentral Price Performance

Several analysts have recently issued reports on RNG shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on RingCentral from $80.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 6th. Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on RingCentral in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on RingCentral from $71.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 17th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on RingCentral in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on RingCentral from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, RingCentral has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $59.48.

RNG opened at $27.56 on Friday. RingCentral, Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.47 and a 12-month high of $92.52. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.62.

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The software maker reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.13). RingCentral had a negative return on equity of 765.97% and a negative net margin of 44.22%. The firm had revenue of $524.75 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $528.41 million. Equities analysts predict that RingCentral, Inc. will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

RingCentral Profile

RingCentral, Inc engages in the provision of global enterprise cloud communications and collaboration solutions. The firm’s solutions provide a single user identity across multiple locations and devices, including smartphones, tablets, PCs and desk phones, and allows for communication across multiple modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings and fax.

