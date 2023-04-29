Lmcg Investments LLC Has $1.74 Million Stake in Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR)

Lmcg Investments LLC decreased its position in shares of Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR – Get Rating) by 10.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,794 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,048 shares during the period. Lmcg Investments LLC’s holdings in Ingredion were worth $1,743,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new position in Ingredion during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new position in Ingredion during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ingredion during the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Ingredion during the third quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in shares of Ingredion by 149.3% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.70% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Jorgen Kokke sold 7,119 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.21, for a total transaction of $713,394.99. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,537 shares in the company, valued at $3,661,372.77. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 7,121 shares of company stock valued at $713,593. 1.68% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Ingredion Price Performance

INGR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ingredion in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays lowered shares of Ingredion from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $105.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. UBS Group raised shares of Ingredion from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $105.00 to $121.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Ingredion in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $115.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $120.00 target price on shares of Ingredion in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ingredion currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $115.20.

Shares of Ingredion stock opened at $106.17 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.46 and a beta of 0.76. Ingredion Incorporated has a 1-year low of $78.81 and a 1-year high of $106.98. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $100.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $97.75.

Ingredion (NYSE:INGR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.02 billion. Ingredion had a net margin of 6.19% and a return on equity of 15.70%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.09 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Ingredion Incorporated will post 8.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ingredion Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 31st. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.67%. Ingredion’s dividend payout ratio is 38.69%.

Ingredion Profile

Ingredion, Inc engages in the development, production, and sale of food and beverage ingredients, primarily starches and sweeteners. The firm is involved in transforming corn, tapioca, potatoes, plant-based stevia, grains, fruits, gums, and vegetables into value-added ingredients and biomaterials for the food, beverage, brewing, and other industries.

Featured Stories

