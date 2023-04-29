Lmcg Investments LLC Has $3.47 Million Holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

Lmcg Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,815 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 59 shares during the period. Lmcg Investments LLC’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $3,474,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. PGGM Investments acquired a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,775,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $205,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $555,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 54.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 110,103 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $80,815,000 after purchasing an additional 38,901 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,783 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,984,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.25% of the company’s stock.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $801.79 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 5.06 and a quick ratio of 4.29. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $788.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $755.17. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $538.01 and a 52-week high of $837.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $87.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.23.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:REGN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $12.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.18 by $4.38. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 22.87% and a net margin of 35.64%. The firm had revenue of $3.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.11 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $23.72 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 31.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 33.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

REGN has been the topic of a number of research reports. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I upped their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $853.00 to $862.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,025.00 to $1,040.00 in a report on Friday, March 24th. Bank of America upped their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $605.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $900.00 to $950.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 31st. Finally, Cowen raised Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $775.00 to $875.00 in a research report on Monday, January 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $842.71.

In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, SVP Christopher R. Fenimore sold 2,192 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $806.47, for a total transaction of $1,767,782.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,409 shares in the company, valued at $14,846,306.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Robert E. Landry sold 739 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $764.50, for a total transaction of $564,965.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 32,105 shares in the company, valued at $24,544,272.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Christopher R. Fenimore sold 2,192 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $806.47, for a total value of $1,767,782.24. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 18,409 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,846,306.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 33,055 shares of company stock worth $26,383,995 over the last three months. 8.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, invention, development, manufacture, and commercialization of medicines. Its product portfolio includes the following brands: EYLEA, Dupixent, Praluent, Kevzara, Libtayo, ARCALYST, and ZALTRAP. The firm accelerates the traditional drug development process through its proprietary VelociSuite technologies such as VelocImmune, which uses unique genetically-humanized mice to produce optimized fully-human antibodies and bispecific antibodies.

