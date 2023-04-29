Lmcg Investments LLC Invests $3.24 Million in Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR)

Lmcg Investments LLC bought a new position in Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 44,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,244,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Nutrien by 43.1% during the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,173,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,682,092,000 after acquiring an additional 6,080,975 shares during the period. Capital International Investors acquired a new stake in Nutrien during the first quarter worth about $521,017,000. National Bank of Canada FI raised its stake in Nutrien by 470.5% during the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 3,916,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,760,000 after acquiring an additional 3,229,764 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Nutrien by 79.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,490,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $362,929,000 after acquiring an additional 1,547,030 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in Nutrien during the third quarter worth about $48,556,000. Institutional investors own 64.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Nutrien alerts:

Nutrien Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE:NTR opened at $69.40 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.93, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.88. Nutrien Ltd. has a 1-year low of $67.52 and a 1-year high of $107.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 1.14. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $74.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.79.

Nutrien Increases Dividend

Nutrien ( NYSE:NTR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.63 by ($0.61). Nutrien had a return on equity of 27.65% and a net margin of 20.22%. The business had revenue of $7.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.41 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.47 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Nutrien Ltd. will post 8.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 13th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st were paid a $0.53 dividend. This is a positive change from Nutrien’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.05%. Nutrien’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.05%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have commented on NTR. Berenberg Bank set a $92.00 price target on shares of Nutrien in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Nutrien from $91.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Erste Group Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Nutrien in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Nutrien from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, TD Securities dropped their price target on shares of Nutrien from $91.00 to $88.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Nutrien has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $90.35.

About Nutrien

(Get Rating)

Nutrien Ltd. is a crop nutrient company, which engages in the production and distribution of products for agricultural, industrial, and feed customer. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate. The Retail segment distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seed, and merchandise.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Nutrien Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nutrien and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.