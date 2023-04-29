Lmcg Investments LLC Sells 923 Shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

Lmcg Investments LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) by 8.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,266 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after selling 923 shares during the period. Lmcg Investments LLC’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $2,345,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Montag A & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 36.3% during the 4th quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 199 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Guardian Capital Advisors LP grew its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 296.3% during the 3rd quarter. Guardian Capital Advisors LP now owns 11,395 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $2,813,000 after acquiring an additional 8,520 shares in the last quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP grew its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP now owns 1,769 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $383,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC bought a new position in Pioneer Natural Resources during the 3rd quarter worth about $231,000. Finally, Ninepoint Partners LP grew its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 35.7% during the 4th quarter. Ninepoint Partners LP now owns 95,000 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $21,697,000 after acquiring an additional 25,000 shares in the last quarter. 89.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Pioneer Natural Resources alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $322.00 to $319.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $217.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Susquehanna increased their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $266.00 to $278.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $241.00 to $271.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $259.60.

Pioneer Natural Resources Stock Performance

PXD opened at $217.55 on Friday. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 12-month low of $177.26 and a 12-month high of $288.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.85 billion, a PE ratio of 7.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.41. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $207.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $227.33.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The oil and gas development company reported $5.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.90 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $4.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.98 billion. Pioneer Natural Resources had a net margin of 31.15% and a return on equity of 30.71%. The business’s revenue was down 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $7.74 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 21.35 EPS for the current year.

Pioneer Natural Resources Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $3.34 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $13.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.14%. Pioneer Natural Resources’s payout ratio is 15.60%.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Pioneer Natural Resources Co operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company. The firm engages in hydrocarbon exploration in the Cline Shale. It focuses on the operation of the Permian Basin, Eagle Ford Shale, Rockies, and West Panhandle projects. The company was founded by Scott Douglas Sheffield on April 2, 1997, and is headquartered in Irving, TX.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PXD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Pioneer Natural Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pioneer Natural Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.