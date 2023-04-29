Lmcg Investments LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD)

Lmcg Investments LLC lowered its position in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,822 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 303 shares during the quarter. Lmcg Investments LLC’s holdings in Expeditors International of Washington were worth $2,995,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EXPD. Neo Ivy Capital Management lifted its position in Expeditors International of Washington by 7.0% during the third quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 1,350 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP lifted its position in Expeditors International of Washington by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 12,433 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,292,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the period. BlackDiamond Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in Expeditors International of Washington by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackDiamond Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,594 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $282,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the period. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Expeditors International of Washington by 4.3% during the third quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 2,613 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $231,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the period. Finally, Monument Capital Management lifted its position in Expeditors International of Washington by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Monument Capital Management now owns 18,549 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,928,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.26% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Expeditors International of Washington

In related news, CEO Jeffrey S. Musser sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.76, for a total transaction of $1,097,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 137,309 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,071,035.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Expeditors International of Washington Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:EXPD opened at $113.84 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $17.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.82 and a beta of 1.00. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a one year low of $86.08 and a one year high of $119.90. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $108.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $107.08.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The transportation company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.09 by ($0.71). The company had revenue of $3.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.17 billion. Expeditors International of Washington had a net margin of 7.95% and a return on equity of 38.81%. Analysts predict that Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. will post 5.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently weighed in on EXPD. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Expeditors International of Washington from $87.00 to $86.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Expeditors International of Washington from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. StockNews.com started coverage on Expeditors International of Washington in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Cowen cut their price objective on Expeditors International of Washington from $122.00 to $108.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Expeditors International of Washington currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $100.38.

Expeditors International of Washington Profile

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc engages in the provision of global logistics services. The firm offers air freight, ocean freight and ocean and customs brokerage and other services. It also provides customer solutions such as order management, time-definite transportation, warehousing and distribution, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance and customized logistics solutions.

