LondonMetric Property (LON:LMP) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $182.15

LondonMetric Property Plc (LON:LMP – Get Rating)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 182.15 ($2.27) and traded as high as GBX 188.20 ($2.35). LondonMetric Property shares last traded at GBX 187.50 ($2.34), with a volume of 695,612 shares trading hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on LMP shares. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 205 ($2.56) price target on shares of LondonMetric Property in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of LondonMetric Property in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Finally, Numis Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 250 ($3.12) target price on shares of LondonMetric Property in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, LondonMetric Property presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of GBX 229.17 ($2.86).

LondonMetric Property Price Performance

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 180.50 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 182.32. The firm has a market cap of £1.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 740.77, a P/E/G ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.02.

LondonMetric Property Dividend Announcement

LondonMetric Property Company Profile

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 9th were issued a dividend of GBX 2.30 ($0.03) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.25%. LondonMetric Property’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3,846.15%.

LondonMetric is a FTSE 250 REIT that owns one of the UK's leading listed logistics platforms alongside a diversified long income portfolio, with 16 million sq ft under management. It owns and manages desirable real estate that meets occupiers' demands, delivers reliable, repetitive and growing income-led returns and outperforms over the long term.

