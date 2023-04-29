Loop Industries (NASDAQ:LOOP) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $2.70

Loop Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOOP – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $2.70 and traded as high as $3.20. Loop Industries shares last traded at $3.10, with a volume of 100,691 shares changing hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Loop Industries from $15.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th.

Get Loop Industries alerts:

Loop Industries Stock Up 5.5 %

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.70. The company has a market cap of $155.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.80 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 4.37 and a current ratio of 4.43.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Loop Industries Company Profile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Loop Industries by 44.7% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,945 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 2,145 shares in the last quarter. Caxton Associates LP bought a new position in shares of Loop Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at $46,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Loop Industries during the 1st quarter valued at $107,000. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Loop Industries during the 1st quarter valued at $141,000. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Loop Industries by 6,002.0% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 18,306 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 18,006 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 11.36% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Loop Industries, Inc focuses on depolymerizing waste polyethylene terephthalate (PET) plastics and polyester fibers into base building blocks. It re-polymerized monomers into virgin-quality PET plastic for use in food-grade plastic packaging, such as water and soda bottles; and polyester fibers comprising carpets and clothing for textile applications to consumer goods companies The company was founded by Daniel Solomita in March 2010 and is headquartered in Terrebonne, Canada.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Loop Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Loop Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.