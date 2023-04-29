Loop Industries (NASDAQ:LOOP) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $2.70

Loop Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOOP – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $2.70 and traded as high as $3.20. Loop Industries shares last traded at $3.10, with a volume of 100,691 shares changing hands.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Loop Industries from $15.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th.
Loop Industries Stock Up 5.5 %
The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.70. The company has a market cap of $155.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.80 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 4.37 and a current ratio of 4.43.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Loop Industries Company Profile
Loop Industries, Inc focuses on depolymerizing waste polyethylene terephthalate (PET) plastics and polyester fibers into base building blocks. It re-polymerized monomers into virgin-quality PET plastic for use in food-grade plastic packaging, such as water and soda bottles; and polyester fibers comprising carpets and clothing for textile applications to consumer goods companies The company was founded by Daniel Solomita in March 2010 and is headquartered in Terrebonne, Canada.
Featured Stories
