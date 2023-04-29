Lumi Credits Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $143.93 (LUMI)

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.3% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on April 29th. Lumi Credits has a total market cap of $1,626.88 billion and $143.93 worth of Lumi Credits was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Lumi Credits token can now be bought for $0.0060 or 0.00000021 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Lumi Credits has traded 9.1% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Lumi Credits alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001153 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0164 or 0.00000056 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $11.19 or 0.00056964 BTC.

About Lumi Credits

Lumi Credits’ launch date was October 1st, 2020. Lumi Credits’ total supply is 128,000,000,000,000 tokens. Lumi Credits’ official website is luminous.games. Lumi Credits’ official Twitter account is @lumitoken and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Lumi Credits

According to CryptoCompare, “Lumi is a token based on the Tron blockchain. It was created as a popular and utility token for the LUMI Credits gambling ecosystem.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lumi Credits directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lumi Credits should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Lumi Credits using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Lumi Credits Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Lumi Credits and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.