Luther Burbank Co. (NASDAQ:LBC) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Luther Burbank Co. (NASDAQ:LBC – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 121,800 shares, a growth of 22.5% from the March 31st total of 99,400 shares. Approximately 0.6% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 37,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.2 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Luther Burbank

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LBC. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Luther Burbank by 76.3% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,866 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in shares of Luther Burbank by 51.0% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 943 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its position in shares of Luther Burbank by 17.0% during the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 51,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $483,000 after buying an additional 7,400 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Luther Burbank during the fourth quarter worth about $88,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its stake in Luther Burbank by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 37,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $411,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. 13.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Luther Burbank alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of Luther Burbank from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday.

Luther Burbank Trading Up 1.2 %

NASDAQ:LBC traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $9.04. 28,408 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 31,519. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.12. The firm has a market cap of $459.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.55 and a beta of 0.67. Luther Burbank has a 52-week low of $8.82 and a 52-week high of $13.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23.

Luther Burbank (NASDAQ:LBC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $40.25 million for the quarter. Luther Burbank had a net margin of 24.28% and a return on equity of 10.44%.

About Luther Burbank

(Get Rating)

Luther Burbank Corp. operates as a bank holding company. The firm operates through its subsidiary, Luther Burbank Savings that provides various banking products and services for real estate investors, professionals, entrepreneurs, high net worth individuals, depositors, and commercial businesses. It accepts deposits from general public and invests those funds in real estate loans, including permanent mortgage and construction loan.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Luther Burbank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Luther Burbank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.