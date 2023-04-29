LWM Advisory Services LLC Decreases Stock Position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

LWM Advisory Services LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 19.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 637 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 151 shares during the period. LWM Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $299,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Cowa LLC bought a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 132.1% during the 4th quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 65 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the period. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC boosted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1,050.0% in the 3rd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 69 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 275.0% in the fourth quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 90 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. Finally, Piershale Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. Institutional investors own 66.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Costco Wholesale alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

COST has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com upgraded Costco Wholesale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Loop Capital upped their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $545.00 to $575.00 in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Barclays started coverage on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $510.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $575.00 to $574.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Costco Wholesale from $525.00 to $520.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $549.52.

Costco Wholesale Stock Up 0.4 %

NASDAQ COST opened at $503.22 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $491.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $491.16. Costco Wholesale Co. has a one year low of $406.51 and a one year high of $564.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 1.06. The company has a market capitalization of $223.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.97, a P/E/G ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.79.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 2nd. The retailer reported $3.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.20 by $0.10. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.58% and a return on equity of 28.66%. The business had revenue of $55.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.92 earnings per share. Costco Wholesale’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 14.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Costco Wholesale Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 5th will be paid a dividend of $1.02 per share. This is a boost from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 4th. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is presently 26.45%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Costco Wholesale

In other news, EVP Caton Frates sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $497.35, for a total transaction of $298,410.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,148,552. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Caton Frates sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $497.35, for a total transaction of $298,410.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,320 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,148,552. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 2,068 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $483.32, for a total transaction of $999,505.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,252,162. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,168 shares of company stock worth $2,031,341 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale Profile

(Get Rating)

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses through wholly owned subsidiaries. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Canada, and Other International Operations. The company was founded by James D. Sinegal and Jeffrey H. Brotman in 1983 and is headquartered in Issaquah, WA.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Costco Wholesale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costco Wholesale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.