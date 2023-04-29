LWM Advisory Services LLC Grows Stock Holdings in JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JPSE)

LWM Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JPSE – Get Rating) by 84.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 55,494 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,362 shares during the period. JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF comprises 2.4% of LWM Advisory Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. LWM Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF were worth $2,150,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF by 44.7% during the 3rd quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC now owns 982,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,751,000 after buying an additional 303,210 shares in the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF in the third quarter valued at $509,000. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF by 93.0% in the fourth quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 14,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $570,000 after purchasing an additional 7,095 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF by 14.3% in the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 7,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 995 shares during the period. Finally, Appleton Partners Inc. MA grew its stake in JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 169,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,012,000 after purchasing an additional 3,198 shares in the last quarter.

JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF Price Performance

JPSE stock opened at $38.92 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $39.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $344.44 million, a P/E ratio of 11.36 and a beta of 1.15. JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $34.95 and a 1 year high of $43.67.

JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF Company Profile

The JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF (JPSE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund tracks a multi-factor index comprised of US small-cap stocks. The index uses a combination of fundamental and technical factors for stock selection, and inverse volatility for weighting.

