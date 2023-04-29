LWM Advisory Services LLC Has $249,000 Position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

LWM Advisory Services LLC cut its position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 62.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 5,040 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 8,550 shares during the period. LWM Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $249,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Pfizer by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 23,977 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,229,000 after purchasing an additional 825 shares during the period. Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 62.8% in the third quarter. Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,717 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $556,000 after purchasing an additional 4,905 shares in the last quarter. Accuvest Global Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 16.6% during the third quarter. Accuvest Global Advisors now owns 12,994 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $569,000 after buying an additional 1,848 shares in the last quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC raised its position in Pfizer by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 15,835 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $811,000 after buying an additional 537 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Naples Global Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Pfizer by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 98,766 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,061,000 after acquiring an additional 887 shares in the last quarter. 67.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PFE opened at $38.89 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.09. Pfizer Inc. has a 1-year low of $38.31 and a 1-year high of $54.93. The stock has a market cap of $219.51 billion, a PE ratio of 7.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.64.

Pfizer Announces Dividend

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.11. Pfizer had a net margin of 31.27% and a return on equity of 42.03%. The company had revenue of $24.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.08 EPS. Pfizer’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 12th will be given a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.22%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 11th. Pfizer’s payout ratio is 29.93%.

Insider Transactions at Pfizer

In other news, major shareholder Pfizer Inc purchased 1,811,594 shares of Pfizer stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.76 per share, for a total transaction of $4,999,999.44. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 5,952,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,428,245.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PFE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 21st. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Pfizer from $44.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Berenberg Bank set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Atlantic Securities lowered their target price on Pfizer from $50.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets raised Pfizer from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $51.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Pfizer currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.80.

Pfizer Profile

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm works across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

