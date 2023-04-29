LWM Advisory Services LLC Has $478,000 Holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

LWM Advisory Services LLC decreased its position in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 25.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,803 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 609 shares during the period. LWM Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $478,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Piershale Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in McDonald’s during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. JDM Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates bought a new position in McDonald’s in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, WD Rutherford LLC acquired a new position in McDonald’s during the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. 66.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get McDonald's alerts:

McDonald’s Trading Up 0.3 %

MCD opened at $295.75 on Friday. McDonald’s Co. has a 12 month low of $228.34 and a 12 month high of $296.18. The company has a market cap of $215.91 billion, a PE ratio of 31.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a 50 day moving average of $276.46 and a 200 day moving average of $270.07.

McDonald’s Dividend Announcement

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The fast-food giant reported $2.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.31 by $0.32. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 122.21% and a net margin of 29.36%. The firm had revenue of $5.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.58 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.28 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that McDonald’s Co. will post 10.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st were given a dividend of $1.52 per share. This represents a $6.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 28th. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.24%.

Insider Transactions at McDonald’s

In related news, SVP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 2,876 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total transaction of $776,520.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $319,680. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 2,876 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total transaction of $776,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $319,680. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Marion K. Gross sold 1,396 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.44, for a total value of $370,554.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 308 shares in the company, valued at $81,755.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 8,122 shares of company stock valued at $2,177,681. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on MCD shares. Wedbush raised their target price on McDonald’s from $315.00 to $330.00 in a report on Tuesday. Barclays raised their price objective on McDonald’s from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $295.00 to $290.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Northcoast Research upgraded shares of McDonald’s from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $321.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, April 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $306.83.

McDonald’s Company Profile

(Get Rating)

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S., International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations on the United States. The International Operated Markets segment consists of operations and the franchising of restaurants in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for McDonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McDonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.