LWM Advisory Services LLC Invests $230,000 in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST)

LWM Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 4,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $230,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Tarbox Family Office Inc. raised its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 3,229.6% during the 4th quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 157,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,918,000 after acquiring an additional 153,213 shares during the period. Sunburst Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 27.5% during the 4th quarter. Sunburst Financial Group LLC now owns 364,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,265,000 after purchasing an additional 78,652 shares in the last quarter. StrongBox Wealth LLC boosted its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 14.6% in the 4th quarter. StrongBox Wealth LLC now owns 287,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,390,000 after purchasing an additional 36,515 shares during the period. First National Trust Co grew its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 307,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,411,000 after buying an additional 32,307 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 639.3% during the fourth quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 98,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,933,000 after buying an additional 85,093 shares during the period.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Price Performance

Shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF stock opened at $50.35 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $50.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.21. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a 12-month low of $49.99 and a 12-month high of $50.40.

About JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

