LWM Advisory Services LLC Makes New $813,000 Investment in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

LWM Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 5,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $813,000. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF accounts for about 0.9% of LWM Advisory Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of RSP. SPC Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 1,680.2% in the fourth quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 785,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,964,000 after acquiring an additional 741,453 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $107,874,000. Mirabella Financial Services LLP purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $63,138,000. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,978,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $633,693,000 after acquiring an additional 379,063 shares during the period. Finally, WA Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 6,422.1% in the 3rd quarter. WA Asset Management LLC now owns 341,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,449,000 after purchasing an additional 336,133 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF stock opened at $145.14 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $143.75 and its 200 day moving average is $143.82. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a one year low of $124.92 and a one year high of $155.71. The stock has a market cap of $34.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 1.06.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Profile

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

