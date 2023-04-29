Lycopodium Limited (ASX:LYL) Insider Sells A$1,012,000.00 in Stock

Lycopodium Limited (ASX:LYL – Get Rating) insider Rodney (Rod) Leonard sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of A$10.12 ($6.79), for a total value of A$1,012,000.00 ($679,194.63).

Lycopodium Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.77.

Lycopodium Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a Interim dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 5th were paid a $0.36 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 4.35%. This is a positive change from Lycopodium’s previous Interim dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date was Sunday, March 26th. Lycopodium’s dividend payout ratio is 85.71%.

About Lycopodium

Lycopodium Limited provides engineering and project delivery services in the resources, infrastructure, and industrial processes sectors. It operates through four segments: Mineral, Process Industries, Project Services-Africa, and Others. The company provides engineering and related services to junior exploration companies, multinational producers, manufacturing, and renewable energy facilities; project management, construction management, and commissioning services to the extractive mining industry; and asset management, engineering, architectural, and project delivery services to a range of private and public clients.

