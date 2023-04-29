Macatawa Bank Co. (MCBC) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.08 on May 30th

Macatawa Bank Co. (NASDAQ:MCBC – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 27th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be given a dividend of 0.08 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 12th.

Macatawa Bank has increased its dividend by an average of 4.6% annually over the last three years. Macatawa Bank has a dividend payout ratio of 26.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

NASDAQ MCBC opened at $9.35 on Friday. Macatawa Bank has a one year low of $6.96 and a one year high of $11.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $320.71 million, a PE ratio of 9.26 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.56.

Macatawa Bank ( NASDAQ:MCBC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $27.90 million during the quarter. Macatawa Bank had a net margin of 37.51% and a return on equity of 16.82%.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Macatawa Bank in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Macatawa Bank by 1.3% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,481,442 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,348,000 after purchasing an additional 19,674 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Macatawa Bank by 10.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,428,079 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,867,000 after acquiring an additional 133,747 shares during the period. rhino investment partners Inc raised its holdings in shares of Macatawa Bank by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. rhino investment partners Inc now owns 1,122,166 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,377,000 after acquiring an additional 37,680 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Macatawa Bank by 30.7% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 823,041 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,078,000 after acquiring an additional 193,151 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Macatawa Bank by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 536,546 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,918,000 after acquiring an additional 15,124 shares during the period. 40.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Macatawa Bank Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. The company offers a range of commercial and personal banking services. It also includes checking, savings and certificates of deposit accounts, cash management, safe deposit boxes, trust services and commercial, mortgage and consumer loans, internet and telephone banking, and debit cards.

