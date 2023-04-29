MaidSafeCoin Self Reported Market Cap Hits $99.15 Million (MAID)

MaidSafeCoin (MAID) traded up 1.4% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on April 29th. One MaidSafeCoin token can currently be purchased for $0.22 or 0.00000752 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, MaidSafeCoin has traded 27.1% higher against the US dollar. MaidSafeCoin has a market capitalization of $99.15 million and $1,282.53 worth of MaidSafeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

MaidSafeCoin launched on April 22nd, 2014. MaidSafeCoin’s total supply is 452,552,412 tokens. The Reddit community for MaidSafeCoin is https://reddit.com/r/safenetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. MaidSafeCoin’s official Twitter account is @maidsafe and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for MaidSafeCoin is safenetforum.org. The official website for MaidSafeCoin is safenetwork.tech.

According to CryptoCompare, “MaidSafe is a fully decentralized platform on which application developers can build decentralized applications. The network is made up by individual users who contribute storage, computing power and bandwidth to form a world-wide autonomous system.

Safecoin can only reside within the SAFE network and will be stored in a users wallet and used in exchange for network services; such as increased storage space and access to network applications. There is no set distribution time for safecoins. Unlike many currencies, the distribution of safecoin is backed by information and the amount of coins generated by the SAFE network is directly related to the amount of resource provided to it.”

