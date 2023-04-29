MarineMax (NYSE:HZO) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.52 EPS

MarineMax (NYSE:HZO – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The specialty retailer reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by ($0.52), Briefing.com reports. MarineMax had a net margin of 6.87% and a return on equity of 20.92%. The firm had revenue of $570.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $609.43 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.37 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. MarineMax updated its FY 2023 guidance to $4.90-$5.50 EPS.

Shares of MarineMax stock opened at $29.12 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.00. MarineMax has a 12-month low of $25.60 and a 12-month high of $45.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market cap of $636.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 1.44.

In related news, CAO Anthony E. Jr. Cassella sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.02, for a total transaction of $155,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 8,060 shares in the company, valued at approximately $250,021.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Charles A. Cashman sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.92, for a total transaction of $349,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 35,499 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,239,625.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Anthony E. Jr. Cassella sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.02, for a total transaction of $155,100.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 8,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $250,021.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Putnam Investments LLC raised its position in MarineMax by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 11,823 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $369,000 after buying an additional 1,207 shares during the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV increased its holdings in shares of MarineMax by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 8,990 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $362,000 after purchasing an additional 634 shares in the last quarter. Vestcor Inc increased its holdings in MarineMax by 251.3% during the 4th quarter. Vestcor Inc now owns 10,745 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $335,000 after acquiring an additional 7,686 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in MarineMax by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,816 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $234,000 after acquiring an additional 662 shares in the last quarter. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in MarineMax during the 4th quarter valued at about $225,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of MarineMax from $39.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 27th. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on shares of MarineMax from $44.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 30th. B. Riley dropped their price objective on shares of MarineMax from $52.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Friday. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of MarineMax from $40.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of MarineMax in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.00.

MarineMax, Inc engages in the provision of boating-related activities. The firm sells used and new sport boats, sport cruisers, sport yachts and fishing boats through retail stores. It also provides maintenance, repair, slip and storage services. The company was founded in January 1998 and is headquartered in Clearwater, FL.

