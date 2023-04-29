Marks Group Wealth Management Inc Invests $205,000 in Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP)

Marks Group Wealth Management Inc bought a new position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 1,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in HZNP. D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public during the first quarter worth about $223,000. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its position in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 8.7% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 11,196 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,181,000 after purchasing an additional 895 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 10.2% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 2,874 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $302,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 0.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,328,877 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,138,801,000 after purchasing an additional 190,183 shares during the period. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its position in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 3.3% in the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 349,586 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $36,780,000 after purchasing an additional 11,054 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.01% of the company’s stock.

Horizon Therapeutics Public Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of HZNP opened at $111.16 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 3.85 and a quick ratio of 3.67. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $109.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $100.17. The stock has a market cap of $25.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 1.13. Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited has a 1-year low of $57.84 and a 1-year high of $113.83.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Horizon Therapeutics Public ( NASDAQ:HZNP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $942.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $922.95 million. Horizon Therapeutics Public had a return on equity of 23.04% and a net margin of 14.37%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.41 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited will post 5.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Horizon Therapeutics Public has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $111.42.

About Horizon Therapeutics Public

Horizon Therapeutics Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and marketing of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the Orphan and Inflammation segments. The Orphan segment consists of medicines KRYSTEXXA, RAVICTI, PROCYSBI, ACTIMMUNE, BUPHENYL, QUINSAIR, and RAYOS.

