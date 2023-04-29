Marks Group Wealth Management Inc Reduces Stock Holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Marks Group Wealth Management Inc decreased its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating) by 65.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,529 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,894 shares during the quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $259,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. PayPay Securities Corp purchased a new position in SPDR Gold Shares during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Old North State Trust LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Gold Shares during the third quarter valued at $26,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 600.0% in the 3rd quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 175 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.94% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Gold Shares Stock Up 0.0 %

GLD opened at $184.80 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $180.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $171.36. SPDR Gold Shares has a 1 year low of $150.57 and a 1 year high of $190.41.

About SPDR Gold Shares

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

