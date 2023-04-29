Mask Network Self Reported Market Cap Tops $343.68 Million (MASK)

Mask Network (MASK) traded down 1.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on April 29th. One Mask Network token can now be bought for $4.63 or 0.00015904 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Mask Network has a market cap of $343.68 million and approximately $36.11 million worth of Mask Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Mask Network has traded 0.7% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Mask Network alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001153 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0163 or 0.00000056 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Mask Network Profile

Mask Network was first traded on February 21st, 2021. Mask Network’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 74,162,500 tokens. The Reddit community for Mask Network is https://reddit.com/r/masknetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Mask Network is news.mask.io. Mask Network’s official Twitter account is @realmasknetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Mask Network is www.mask.io.

Mask Network Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Mask Network provides users with the tools to encrypt their posts & chats on social networks, allowing only their friends to decrypt them.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mask Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mask Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Mask Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Mask Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Mask Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.