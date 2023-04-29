Mastercard (NYSE:MA) PT Raised to $440.00 at Citigroup

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) had its target price raised by Citigroup from $435.00 to $440.00 in a research report report published on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. StockNews.com raised Mastercard from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Barclays lifted their price target on Mastercard from $427.00 to $437.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Sunday, January 29th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Mastercard from $425.00 to $430.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $375.00 to $430.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $450.00 to $453.00 in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Mastercard has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $418.89.

Mastercard Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE MA opened at $380.03 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $360.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $351.59. Mastercard has a 52-week low of $276.87 and a 52-week high of $390.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $362.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.11.

Mastercard Announces Dividend

Mastercard ( NYSE:MA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The credit services provider reported $2.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.71 by $0.09. Mastercard had a net margin of 42.33% and a return on equity of 169.12%. The firm had revenue of $5.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.64 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.76 earnings per share. Mastercard’s revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Mastercard will post 12.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 5th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.31%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Mastercard

In related news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 258,821 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.69, for a total value of $95,942,356.49. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 101,598,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,661,503,111.51. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 258,821 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.69, for a total value of $95,942,356.49. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 101,598,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,661,503,111.51. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Hai Ling sold 8,220 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $356.31, for a total transaction of $2,928,868.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 26,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,440,789.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 612,137 shares of company stock valued at $226,379,020 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates bought a new position in Mastercard in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. bought a new position in Mastercard in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN bought a new position in Mastercard in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. EWG Elevate Inc. bought a new position in Mastercard in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Creative Capital Management Investments LLC bought a new position in Mastercard in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Institutional investors own 74.51% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Company Profile

Mastercard, Inc is a technology company, which engages in the payments industry that connects consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments, and business. It offers payment solutions for the development and implementation of credit, debit, prepaid, commercial, and payment programs. The company was founded in November 1966 and is headquartered in Purchase, NY.

