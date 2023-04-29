Matson, Inc. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.31 (NYSE:MATX)

Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 27th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, May 11th will be given a dividend of 0.31 per share by the shipping company on Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 10th.

Matson has raised its dividend by an average of 12.4% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 10 consecutive years. Matson has a payout ratio of 28.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Matson to earn $4.33 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.24 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 28.6%.

MATX opened at $68.03 on Friday. Matson has a 12 month low of $56.51 and a 12 month high of $95.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $62.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $64.81.

Insider Activity

Matson ( NYSE:MATX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The shipping company reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $801.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $801.22 million. Matson had a return on equity of 49.26% and a net margin of 24.50%. Matson’s revenue for the quarter was down 36.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $9.39 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Matson will post 4.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Matthew J. Cox sold 6,181 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.43, for a total value of $373,517.83. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 280,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,925,596.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Matthew J. Cox sold 6,181 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.43, for a total value of $373,517.83. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 280,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,925,596.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark H. Fukunaga bought 1,573 shares of Matson stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $63.59 per share, with a total value of $100,027.07. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 24,297 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,545,046.23. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Matson

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Matson by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,655,892 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $561,594,000 after acquiring an additional 153,723 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors raised its stake in Matson by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,104,874 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $253,890,000 after acquiring an additional 122,200 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Matson by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 687,658 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $42,985,000 after acquiring an additional 3,969 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Matson by 25.8% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 359,080 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $26,170,000 after acquiring an additional 73,687 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Matson by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 335,807 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $40,506,000 after acquiring an additional 4,389 shares during the last quarter. 83.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Matson in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Matson from $73.00 to $70.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Stephens decreased their price target on Matson from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd.

About Matson

Matson, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of logistics and transportation services. It operates through the Ocean Transportation and Logistics segments. The Ocean Transportation segment offers ocean freight transportation, container stevedoring, refrigerated cargo services, inland transportation, and other terminal services.

