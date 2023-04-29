Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT) Issues FY23 Earnings Guidance

Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT – Get Rating) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.10-$1.20 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.26.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MAT. TheStreet cut shares of Mattel from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. StockNews.com lowered Mattel from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Mattel from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Mattel from $26.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Mattel from $26.00 to $21.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Mattel has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $24.33.

Mattel Price Performance

NASDAQ MAT opened at $18.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 2.44. The company has a market capitalization of $6.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.00, a P/E/G ratio of 5.01 and a beta of 1.16. Mattel has a one year low of $15.36 and a one year high of $26.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $17.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.19.

Institutional Trading of Mattel

Mattel ( NASDAQ:MAT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $814.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $740.74 million. Mattel had a return on equity of 17.52% and a net margin of 5.11%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.08 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Mattel will post 1.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Kinneret Advisory LLC increased its stake in Mattel by 2.3% in the first quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 23,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $524,000 after purchasing an additional 528 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in Mattel by 5.3% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 12,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after purchasing an additional 604 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd boosted its position in Mattel by 5.8% during the first quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 14,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,000 after purchasing an additional 788 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in Mattel by 1.0% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 93,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,078,000 after purchasing an additional 931 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Mattel by 2.5% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 39,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $876,000 after acquiring an additional 948 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.93% of the company’s stock.

Mattel Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Mattel, Inc engages in the ownership of children’s and family entertainment franchises. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, and American Girl. The North America and International segments focus on marketing and selling toys and consumer products. The American Girl segment includes marketing, retailing, and publishing dedicated to its mission to help girls grow up with confidence and character.

Featured Articles

