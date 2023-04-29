Mattioli Woods (LON:MTW) Share Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $608.73

Mattioli Woods plc (LON:MTW – Get Rating) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 608.73 ($7.60) and traded as low as GBX 588.76 ($7.35). Mattioli Woods shares last traded at GBX 605 ($7.56), with a volume of 118,466 shares traded.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on MTW shares. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on Mattioli Woods from GBX 830 ($10.37) to GBX 847 ($10.58) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Mattioli Woods in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th.

Get Mattioli Woods alerts:

Mattioli Woods Trading Up 0.8 %

The company has a market cap of £314.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5,545.45, a PEG ratio of 0.02 and a beta of 0.62. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 596.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 608.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45.

Mattioli Woods Cuts Dividend

Insider Activity at Mattioli Woods

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 16th were paid a GBX 8.80 ($0.11) dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.35%. Mattioli Woods’s payout ratio is 24,545.45%.

In other Mattioli Woods news, insider Ian Thomas Mattioli bought 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 600 ($7.49) per share, for a total transaction of £150,000 ($187,336.08). 12.68% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Mattioli Woods Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Mattioli Woods plc provides wealth management and employee benefit services in the United Kingdom. It operates through five segments: Pension Consultancy and Administration, Investment and Asset Management, Private Equity Asset Management, Property Management, and Employee Benefits. The company offers self invested personal pension and small self-administered pension schemes; alternative investment and fund management; and employee engagement, defined contribution and defined benefit pension schemes, workplace savings, healthcare, international benefits, and risk solutions, as well as total reward and flexible benefit systems.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Mattioli Woods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mattioli Woods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.