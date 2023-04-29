Mattioli Woods (LON:MTW) Share Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $608.73

Mattioli Woods plc (LON:MTW – Get Rating) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 608.73 ($7.60) and traded as low as GBX 588.76 ($7.35). Mattioli Woods shares last traded at GBX 605 ($7.56), with a volume of 118,466 shares traded.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of equities analysts have issued reports on MTW shares. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on Mattioli Woods from GBX 830 ($10.37) to GBX 847 ($10.58) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Mattioli Woods in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th.
Mattioli Woods Trading Up 0.8 %
The company has a market cap of £314.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5,545.45, a PEG ratio of 0.02 and a beta of 0.62. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 596.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 608.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45.
Mattioli Woods Cuts Dividend
Insider Activity at Mattioli Woods
In other Mattioli Woods news, insider Ian Thomas Mattioli bought 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 600 ($7.49) per share, for a total transaction of £150,000 ($187,336.08). 12.68% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Mattioli Woods Company Profile
Mattioli Woods plc provides wealth management and employee benefit services in the United Kingdom. It operates through five segments: Pension Consultancy and Administration, Investment and Asset Management, Private Equity Asset Management, Property Management, and Employee Benefits. The company offers self invested personal pension and small self-administered pension schemes; alternative investment and fund management; and employee engagement, defined contribution and defined benefit pension schemes, workplace savings, healthcare, international benefits, and risk solutions, as well as total reward and flexible benefit systems.
