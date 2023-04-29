Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) Position Boosted by Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC

Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC lifted its position in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) by 9.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,183 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 360 shares during the quarter. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $325,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in MDT. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Medtronic by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 115,998,561 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $9,366,883,000 after buying an additional 5,620,477 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Medtronic by 33.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 19,374,686 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,564,508,000 after purchasing an additional 4,816,172 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Medtronic by 322.3% in the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,554,073 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $286,991,000 after purchasing an additional 2,712,530 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in Medtronic in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $198,877,000. Finally, Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH lifted its holdings in Medtronic by 164.5% in the 4th quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 2,337,084 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $181,638,000 after purchasing an additional 1,453,349 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.37% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on MDT shares. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Medtronic from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $77.00 to $100.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. Mizuho reduced their target price on Medtronic from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Barclays upgraded Medtronic from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 24th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Medtronic from $88.00 to $93.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Medtronic in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $91.79.

Medtronic Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE MDT opened at $90.95 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $81.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $81.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $121.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.92, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.71. Medtronic plc has a one year low of $75.76 and a one year high of $106.63.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The medical technology company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.03. Medtronic had a return on equity of 13.37% and a net margin of 13.20%. The firm had revenue of $7.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.37 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Medtronic plc will post 5.28 EPS for the current year.

Medtronic Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 24th were given a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 23rd. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 89.47%.

Medtronic Company Profile

Medtronic Plc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of device-based medical therapies and services. It operates through the following segments: Cardiovascular Porrtfolio, Neuroscience Portfolio, Medical Surgical Portfolio, and Diabetes Operating Unit.

