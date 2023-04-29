MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) Position Boosted by WCM Investment Management LLC

WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its position in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Rating) by 4.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,339 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 466 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $8,749,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its position in MercadoLibre by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 6,125,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,183,474,000 after purchasing an additional 342,065 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in MercadoLibre by 9.6% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,195,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,817,568,000 after purchasing an additional 192,608 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in MercadoLibre in the fourth quarter worth approximately $482,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in MercadoLibre by 13.5% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 271,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,851,000 after purchasing an additional 32,266 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in MercadoLibre by 7.2% in the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 247,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,564,000 after purchasing an additional 16,521 shares during the period. 80.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get MercadoLibre alerts:

Insider Transactions at MercadoLibre

In other news, Director Emiliano Calemzuk sold 150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,256.00, for a total value of $188,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $144,440. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

MercadoLibre Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MELI opened at $1,277.49 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1,229.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,052.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a 12-month low of $600.68 and a 12-month high of $1,337.75. The company has a market cap of $64.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 133.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.58.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $3.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.11 by $1.14. MercadoLibre had a net margin of 4.57% and a return on equity of 29.09%. The company had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.96 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.92) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 40.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 15.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MELI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on MercadoLibre from $1,450.00 to $1,685.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Citigroup increased their price objective on MercadoLibre from $1,100.00 to $1,460.00 in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on MercadoLibre from $1,620.00 to $1,770.00 in a research report on Friday, March 31st. TheStreet upgraded MercadoLibre from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on MercadoLibre from $1,475.00 to $1,525.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,419.00.

MercadoLibre Profile

(Get Rating)

MercadoLibre, Inc engages in the development of an online commerce platform with a focus on e-commerce and related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Brazil, Argentina, Mexico, and Other Countries. The Other Countries segment includes Chile, Colombia, Costa Rica, Dominican Republic, Ecuador, Panama, Peru, Bolivia, Honduras, Nicaragua, El Salvador, Guatemala, Paraguay, Uruguay, and the United States of America.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for MercadoLibre Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MercadoLibre and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.