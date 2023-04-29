Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $6.88-$7.00 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $6.91. The company issued revenue guidance of $57.70 billion-$58.90 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $58.28 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. also updated its FY23 guidance to $6.88-7.00 EPS.

Merck & Co., Inc. Trading Up 0.3 %

NYSE MRK traded up $0.31 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $115.47. 8,050,414 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,009,422. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 1-year low of $83.05 and a 1-year high of $116.86. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $109.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $107.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $293.13 billion, a PE ratio of 20.22, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.47.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.06. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 22.52% and a return on equity of 38.40%. The firm had revenue of $14.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.81 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.14 earnings per share. Merck & Co., Inc.’s revenue was down 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 6.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on MRK shares. Bank of America upgraded Merck & Co., Inc. from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $110.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Citigroup raised shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their price target for the stock from $105.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Atlantic Securities upped their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $122.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $125.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Tuesday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Merck & Co., Inc. presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $120.65.

In related news, EVP Steven Mizell sold 4,436 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.25, for a total transaction of $462,453.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,900 shares in the company, valued at $4,159,575. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Steven Mizell sold 4,436 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.25, for a total transaction of $462,453.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,900 shares in the company, valued at $4,159,575. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Joseph Romanelli sold 5,000 shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.22, for a total value of $541,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 20,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,195,134.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 293,635 shares of company stock valued at $33,635,080. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRK. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 3.0% during the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 5,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $423,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the period. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. boosted its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 36.0% during the 1st quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. now owns 4,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $382,000 after purchasing an additional 1,165 shares during the period. Family Management Corp grew its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Family Management Corp now owns 3,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $368,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $343,000. Finally, Talisman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $295,000. 72.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Merck & Co, Inc is a health care company, which engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

