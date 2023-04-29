Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI) Updates FY23 Earnings Guidance

Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.83-2.93 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.85. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.217-1.229 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.20 billion.

Merit Medical Systems Trading Down 0.6 %

Merit Medical Systems stock opened at $81.29 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 2.58. The firm has a market cap of $4.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.99. Merit Medical Systems has a 1 year low of $50.46 and a 1 year high of $82.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $72.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $70.12.

Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $297.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $280.47 million. Merit Medical Systems had a net margin of 7.22% and a return on equity of 14.55%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.53 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Merit Medical Systems will post 2.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on MMSI shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Merit Medical Systems from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $74.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Thursday. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $86.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Thursday. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $77.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Barrington Research lifted their price objective on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $78.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $82.71.

In other Merit Medical Systems news, CEO Fred P. Lampropoulos sold 1,483 shares of Merit Medical Systems stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.17, for a total transaction of $104,062.11. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,012,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $71,016,881.73. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Merit Medical Systems news, CFO Raul Jr. Parra sold 1,023 shares of Merit Medical Systems stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $71,610.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 6,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $468,160. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Fred P. Lampropoulos sold 1,483 shares of Merit Medical Systems stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.17, for a total transaction of $104,062.11. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,012,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $71,016,881.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 64,068 shares of company stock valued at $4,341,157 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Merit Medical Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Merit Medical Systems in the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Merit Medical Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 712.3% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,965 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $167,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Merit Medical Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $201,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.38% of the company’s stock.

Merit Medical Systems, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of proprietary disposable medical devices. It operates through the Cardiovascular and Endoscopy segments. The Cardiovascular segment consists of peripheral intervention, cardiac intervention, interventional oncology and spine, and cardiovascular and critical care product groups.

