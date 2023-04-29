MGIC Investment Co. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.10 (NYSE:MTG)

MGIC Investment Co. (NYSE:MTG – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 27th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, May 11th will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share by the insurance provider on Thursday, May 25th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 10th.

MGIC Investment has raised its dividend by an average of 44.2% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years. MGIC Investment has a payout ratio of 18.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect MGIC Investment to earn $2.32 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 17.2%.

MGIC Investment stock opened at $14.87 on Friday. MGIC Investment has a 1 year low of $11.38 and a 1 year high of $15.76. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $13.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.38. The company has a market cap of $4.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.33, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.65.

MGIC Investment ( NYSE:MTG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The insurance provider reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.05. MGIC Investment had a net margin of 73.79% and a return on equity of 19.71%. The firm had revenue of $292.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $295.17 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.61 earnings per share. MGIC Investment’s revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that MGIC Investment will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on MTG shares. Barclays cut shares of MGIC Investment from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Compass Point raised MGIC Investment from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of MGIC Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of MGIC Investment in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.20.

In other MGIC Investment news, Director Gary A. Poliner sold 8,296 shares of MGIC Investment stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.92, for a total transaction of $115,480.32. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,821 shares in the company, valued at approximately $122,788.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.05% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Centiva Capital LP bought a new stake in MGIC Investment in the second quarter worth approximately $228,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in MGIC Investment by 34.1% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 17,188 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $223,000 after acquiring an additional 4,370 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of MGIC Investment by 6.6% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 17,046 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $219,000 after buying an additional 1,060 shares during the last quarter. Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MGIC Investment in the fourth quarter worth about $202,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its position in shares of MGIC Investment by 199.1% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 14,730 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $200,000 after buying an additional 9,805 shares during the last quarter. 96.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About MGIC Investment

MGIC Investment Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of mortgage insurance, other mortgage credit risk management solutions, and ancillary services. The company was founded by Max Karl in 1957 and is headquartered in Milwaukee, WI.

