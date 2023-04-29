Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd. Invests $542,000 in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $542,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in DG. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Dollar General by 0.5% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,075,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,176,909,000 after buying an additional 46,656 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of Dollar General by 333.3% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,422,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,179,000 after buying an additional 1,094,109 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Dollar General by 2.6% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,254,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,322,000 after buying an additional 32,214 shares during the period. Flossbach Von Storch AG increased its stake in shares of Dollar General by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 1,053,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,507,000 after buying an additional 12,781 shares during the period. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. increased its stake in Dollar General by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 904,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,843,000 after purchasing an additional 63,626 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.73% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Dollar General

In other Dollar General news, Director Timothy I. Mcguire bought 3,550 shares of Dollar General stock in a transaction on Friday, March 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $202.00 per share, with a total value of $717,100.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 11,104 shares in the company, valued at $2,243,008. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.73% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Dollar General Price Performance

DG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Dollar General in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Dollar General from $255.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Dollar General from $288.00 to $275.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Dollar General from $240.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Monday, March 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Dollar General from $255.00 to $235.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 24th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Dollar General has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $248.82.

Shares of NYSE DG opened at $221.46 on Friday. Dollar General Co. has a 1-year low of $183.25 and a 1-year high of $261.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.14. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $215.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $233.23. The company has a market cap of $48.52 billion, a PE ratio of 20.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.33.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 16th. The company reported $2.96 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.94 by $0.02. Dollar General had a return on equity of 40.63% and a net margin of 6.38%. The company had revenue of $10.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.57 earnings per share. Dollar General’s quarterly revenue was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Dollar General Co. will post 11.19 EPS for the current year.

Dollar General Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 11th were issued a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 10th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.07%. This is an increase from Dollar General’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.10%.

Dollar General Company Profile

Dollar General Corp. engages in the operation of merchandise stores. Its offerings include food, snacks, health and beauty aids, cleaning supplies, basic apparel, housewares, and seasonal items. It sells brands including Clorox, Energizer, Procter & Gamble, Hanes, Coca-Cola, Mars, Unilever, Nestle, Kimberly-Clark, Kellogg’s, General Mills, and PepsiCo The company was founded by J.

See Also

