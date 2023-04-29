Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Acquires 119,285 Shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Get Rating) by 13.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,032,522 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 119,285 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $47,506,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 56.7% during the fourth quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 636 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA bought a new position in shares of Boston Scientific during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Boston Scientific during the first quarter worth about $35,000. CVA Family Office LLC grew its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 952.6% during the third quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 905 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Romano Brothers AND Company bought a new position in shares of Boston Scientific during the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. 90.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho increased their price objective on Boston Scientific from $52.00 to $56.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. StockNews.com began coverage on Boston Scientific in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. BTIG Research raised their price objective on Boston Scientific from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Boston Scientific in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $57.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on Boston Scientific from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.89.

BSX stock opened at $52.12 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.26. Boston Scientific Co. has a fifty-two week low of $34.98 and a fifty-two week high of $53.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.51. The company has a market cap of $74.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 88.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.79.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.04. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 14.70% and a net margin of 6.91%. The business had revenue of $3.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.39 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Boston Scientific news, EVP John Bradley Sorenson sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $200,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,720,150. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Boston Scientific news, EVP Wendy Carruthers sold 11,671 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.96, for a total transaction of $606,425.16. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 83,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,332,061.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP John Bradley Sorenson sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $200,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,720,150. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 147,459 shares of company stock valued at $7,057,754. Corporate insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Boston Scientific Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of medical devices that are used in interventional medical procedures. It operates through the MedSurg and Cardiovascular segments. The MedSurg segment includes Urology and Neuromodulation. The Cardiovascular segment consists of Cardiology and Peripheral Interventions.

