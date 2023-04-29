Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Acquires 53,798 Shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) by 12.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 503,795 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 53,798 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $70,048,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of TMUS. Xponance Inc. increased its position in T-Mobile US by 22.2% in the third quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 57,227 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $7,678,000 after buying an additional 10,406 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in T-Mobile US by 20.7% in the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 501 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC grew its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 174.9% in the fourth quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC now owns 6,669 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $934,000 after purchasing an additional 4,243 shares in the last quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,680 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $375,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp grew its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 1.5% in the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 5,773 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $775,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. 42.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get T-Mobile US alerts:

Insider Transactions at T-Mobile US

In related news, insider Neville R. Ray sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.43, for a total transaction of $7,021,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 300,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,219,156.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Neville R. Ray sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.43, for a total transaction of $7,021,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 300,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,219,156.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Callie R. Field sold 5,381 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.59, for a total value of $783,419.79. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 112,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,416,873.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 118,178 shares of company stock valued at $17,045,140. Corporate insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

T-Mobile US Stock Down 4.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:TMUS opened at $143.90 on Friday. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 52-week low of $120.90 and a 52-week high of $154.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $175.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.85, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 0.56. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $145.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $145.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.77.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.10. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 8.18% and a net margin of 4.83%. The firm had revenue of $19.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.57 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 6.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on TMUS shares. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $180.00 price target on T-Mobile US in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on T-Mobile US from $165.00 to $163.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 target price on shares of T-Mobile US in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $200.00 target price on T-Mobile US in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $172.00 target price on T-Mobile US in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $180.55.

T-Mobile US Profile

(Get Rating)

T-Mobile US, Inc engages in the provision of wireless communications services under the T-Mobile and MetroPCS brands. It offers postpaid and prepaid wireless voice, messaging and data services, and wholesale wireless services. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Bellevue, WA.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TMUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for T-Mobile US Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T-Mobile US and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.