Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Boosts Stake in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) by 8.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 110,719 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,719 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in KLA were worth $41,691,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new position in KLA during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of KLA by 31.3% in the fourth quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 105 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Standard Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of KLA during the third quarter worth about $46,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KLA in the fourth quarter valued at about $57,000. Finally, Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of KLA in the third quarter valued at approximately $64,000. 87.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have weighed in on KLAC shares. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of KLA from $335.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on KLA from $410.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of KLA from $505.00 to $445.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on KLA from $318.00 to $422.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, BNP Paribas cut KLA from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $435.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $399.26.

In other news, insider Ahmad A. Khan sold 3,831 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $389.55, for a total value of $1,492,366.05. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 59,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,984,229.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other KLA news, CFO Bren D. Higgins sold 6,964 shares of KLA stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $382.43, for a total transaction of $2,663,242.52. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 49,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,965,850.99. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Ahmad A. Khan sold 3,831 shares of KLA stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $389.55, for a total value of $1,492,366.05. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 59,002 shares in the company, valued at $22,984,229.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 17,425 shares of company stock valued at $6,763,348. 0.15% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of KLAC opened at $386.54 on Friday. KLA Co. has a fifty-two week low of $250.20 and a fifty-two week high of $429.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The company has a market capitalization of $53.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.38. The business’s 50-day moving average is $378.98 and its 200-day moving average is $374.57.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The semiconductor company reported $5.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.30 by $0.19. KLA had a return on equity of 167.59% and a net margin of 33.01%. The firm had revenue of $2.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.38 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $5.13 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that KLA Co. will post 24.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 13th were issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 10th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.35%. KLA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.21%.

KLA Corp. engages in the supply of process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nano-electronics industries. The company operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Process Control, Specialty Semiconductor Process, PCB, Display & Component Inspection, and Other.

