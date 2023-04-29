Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Boosts Stock Position in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) by 9.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 870,065 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 78,257 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned 0.08% of Micron Technology worth $43,825,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in Micron Technology by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 350,644 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,314,000 after buying an additional 39,693 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new position in shares of Micron Technology during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,672,000. Brighton Jones LLC raised its position in shares of Micron Technology by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 2,909 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $227,000 after buying an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Micron Technology by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 200,423 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $15,611,000 after buying an additional 16,953 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its position in Micron Technology by 52.5% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 2,121 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $165,000 after purchasing an additional 730 shares during the period. 78.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Scott J. Deboer sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.40, for a total value of $1,068,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 228,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,193,356. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, SVP April S. Arnzen sold 24,000 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction on Monday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.91, for a total transaction of $1,485,840.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 118,885 shares in the company, valued at $7,360,170.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Scott J. Deboer sold 20,000 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.40, for a total transaction of $1,068,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 228,340 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,193,356. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 84,000 shares of company stock valued at $5,016,640. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Micron Technology Stock Up 4.0 %

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of Micron Technology in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Micron Technology from $67.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Credit Suisse Group set a $66.00 target price on Micron Technology in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Bank of America increased their price objective on Micron Technology from $58.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, New Street Research raised their price target on Micron Technology from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.59.

MU stock opened at $64.36 on Friday. Micron Technology, Inc. has a twelve month low of $48.43 and a twelve month high of $75.41. The company has a market cap of $70.43 billion, a PE ratio of 46.30 and a beta of 1.41. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.32. The company has a quick ratio of 2.62, a current ratio of 4.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 28th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported ($1.91) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.75) by ($1.16). The business had revenue of $3.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.71 billion. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 3.98% and a net margin of 6.99%. The firm’s revenue was down 52.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.05 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Micron Technology, Inc. will post -5.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Micron Technology Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 25th. Investors of record on Monday, April 10th were paid a $0.115 dividend. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 6th. Micron Technology’s payout ratio is presently 33.09%.

Micron Technology Company Profile

Micron Technology, Inc engages in the provision of innovative memory and storage solutions. It operates through the following segments: Compute & Networking Business Unit (CNBU), Mobile Business Unit (MBU), Storage Business Unit (SBU), and Embedded Business Unit (EBU). The CNBU segment includes memory products sold into cloud server, enterprise, client, graphics, and networking markets.

Featured Articles

