Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Buys 40,020 Shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Get Rating) by 12.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 356,831 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 40,020 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned 0.07% of Marsh & McLennan Companies worth $59,227,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 135.7% during the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 165 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in the third quarter worth $43,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in the fourth quarter worth $52,000. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in the third quarter worth $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently commented on MMC shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $180.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $184.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $197.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $168.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $180.77.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Price Performance

NYSE:MMC opened at $180.19 on Friday. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $143.33 and a one year high of $180.73. The company has a market cap of $89.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.93. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $166.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $166.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $2.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.06. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 15.24% and a return on equity of 33.33%. The firm had revenue of $5.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.86 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.30 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 7.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 5th will be paid a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 4th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.31%. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.93%.

Insider Activity at Marsh & McLennan Companies

In related news, Director Oscar Fanjul sold 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.38, for a total value of $986,590.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 70,116 shares in the company, valued at $12,577,408.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Marsh & McLennan Companies news, CEO Dean Michael Klisura sold 3,140 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.22, for a total transaction of $518,790.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 20,935 shares in the company, valued at $3,458,880.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Oscar Fanjul sold 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.38, for a total transaction of $986,590.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 70,116 shares in the company, valued at $12,577,408.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 11,540 shares of company stock worth $2,009,111. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Profile

Marsh & McLennan Cos., Inc is a professional services firm, which engages in offering clients advice and solutions in risk, strategy, and people. It operates through the Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting segments. The Risk and Insurance Services segment is involved in risk management activities, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking and services.

