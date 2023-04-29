Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $64.37 Million Stock Holdings in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) by 11.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 665,432 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 68,309 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $64,367,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. S. R. Schill & Associates bought a new stake in shares of Applied Materials in the fourth quarter valued at about $263,000. Balentine LLC increased its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 13,916 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $1,355,000 after buying an additional 825 shares in the last quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC increased its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 14.6% during the third quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 6,439 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $528,000 after buying an additional 821 shares in the last quarter. Graypoint LLC increased its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 22.8% in the fourth quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 3,626 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $353,000 after purchasing an additional 673 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Applied Materials in the third quarter valued at approximately $826,000. 75.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $126.00 to $139.00 in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $88.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $279.00 to $271.00 in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 price target on shares of Applied Materials in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Barclays lowered shares of Applied Materials from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $80.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $129.31.

Insider Buying and Selling at Applied Materials

Applied Materials Stock Performance

In other Applied Materials news, SVP Omkaram Nalamasu sold 29,444 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.70, for a total value of $3,671,666.80. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 194,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,228,960.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, SVP Teri A. Little sold 6,813 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.44, for a total transaction of $800,118.72. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 98,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,548,110.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Omkaram Nalamasu sold 29,444 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.70, for a total transaction of $3,671,666.80. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 194,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,228,960.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ AMAT opened at $113.03 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a market capitalization of $95.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.61. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 12-month low of $71.12 and a 12-month high of $125.62. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $116.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $107.36.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $6.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.66 billion. Applied Materials had a net margin of 24.57% and a return on equity of 55.08%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.89 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 7.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Applied Materials Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 25th will be issued a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 24th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.13%. This is an increase from Applied Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is currently 13.94%.

Applied Materials announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Monday, March 13th that permits the company to buyback $10.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the manufacturing equipment provider to reacquire up to 9.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

About Applied Materials

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services and software to the semiconductor, display and related industries. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display & Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment includes semiconductor capital equipment for etch, rapid thermal processing, deposition, chemical mechanical planarization, metrology and inspection, wafer packaging, and ion implantation.

Further Reading

