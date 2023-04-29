Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Raises Holdings in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) by 7.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 247,008 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,172 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $54,421,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Illinois Tool Works during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Red Tortoise LLC acquired a new stake in Illinois Tool Works during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Standard Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Illinois Tool Works during the third quarter worth approximately $39,000. Old North State Trust LLC acquired a new stake in Illinois Tool Works during the third quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Illinois Tool Works by 51.0% during the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 237 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. 79.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently issued reports on ITW shares. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $213.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $174.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $250.00 to $227.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $183.00 to $181.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $259.00 to $282.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $228.64.

Insider Buying and Selling

Illinois Tool Works Stock Performance

In related news, CEO Ernest Scott Santi sold 235,656 shares of Illinois Tool Works stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.29, for a total transaction of $58,039,716.24. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 213,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,592,274.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In related news, Vice Chairman Christopher A. O’herlihy sold 60,137 shares of Illinois Tool Works stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.26, for a total transaction of $14,809,337.62. Following the sale, the insider now owns 40,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,868,130.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Ernest Scott Santi sold 235,656 shares of Illinois Tool Works stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.29, for a total transaction of $58,039,716.24. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 213,538 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,592,274.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:ITW opened at $241.94 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.74, a PEG ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $234.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $226.18. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a twelve month low of $173.52 and a twelve month high of $253.37.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $2.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.60 by ($0.26). The business had revenue of $3.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.90 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 19.04% and a return on equity of 87.15%. The business’s revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.95 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 9.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Illinois Tool Works Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 13th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $1.31 per share. This represents a $5.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 30th. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.58%.

About Illinois Tool Works

Illinois Tool Works, Inc engages in the manufacture of industrial products and equipment. It operates through the following segments: Automotive OEM, Test and Measurement and Electronics, Food Equipment, Polymers and Fluids, Welding, Construction Products, and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment produces components and fasteners for automotive-related applications.

